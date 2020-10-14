Accused N.B. shooter Matthew Raymond viewed disturbing videos

Send this page to someone via email

The jury at the Matthew Raymond murder trial in Fredericton has heard there was a stark change in the kinds of videos and images Raymond watched on his computer in the year before the shootings.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in August 2018.

Alex Pate, a lawyer with the defence team, is testifying today about what he described as hundreds of thousands of videos and images on hard drives on Raymond’s computer.

He says the videos and images from 2015 and 2016 mainly showed video games, mountain biking, animals and family.

But he says that starting in March 2017, there were videos that dealt with ISIS, beheadings as well as others that complained about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, immigration and sharia law.

The defence is trying to prove that Raymond should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.