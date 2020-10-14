Menu

Crime

Accused N.B. shooter Matthew Raymond viewed disturbing videos

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 5:06 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. jurors hear audio of police and Matthew Raymond' N.B. jurors hear audio of police and Matthew Raymond
The Matthew Raymond trial continued in Fredericton where one of the officers who interrogated him was on the stand. Corporal Mark Blakely took two statements from Raymond which were both played in court. Silas Brown has more.

The jury at the Matthew Raymond murder trial in Fredericton has heard there was a stark change in the kinds of videos and images Raymond watched on his computer in the year before the shootings.

Raymond is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in August 2018.

Alex Pate, a lawyer with the defence team, is testifying today about what he described as hundreds of thousands of videos and images on hard drives on Raymond’s computer.

He says the videos and images from 2015 and 2016 mainly showed video games, mountain biking, animals and family.

Click to play video 'Matthew Raymond trial hears from RCMP tech crimes specialist' Matthew Raymond trial hears from RCMP tech crimes specialist
Matthew Raymond trial hears from RCMP tech crimes specialist

But he says that starting in March 2017, there were videos that dealt with ISIS, beheadings as well as others that complained about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, immigration and sharia law.

The defence is trying to prove that Raymond should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
