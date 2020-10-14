Coronavirus: Kelowna cancels 2020 Winter Street Market

Send this page to someone via email

For the last three years, the Downtown Kelowna Association has hosted a family-oriented winter event in the heart of Kelowna.

Thousands would typically congregate in the city’s downtown core to celebrate the beginning of winter.

However, this year’s annual Winter Street Market has now been cancelled.

“The priority of the Downtown Kelowna Association is the health and safety of our staff and all who visit downtown Kelowna,” Downtown Kelowna Association staff wrote in a release.

“The DKA is cancelling the 2020 edition of the Winter Street Market.”

Story continues below advertisement

Typically, the event would see more than 10,000 people over the course of the one-day market, which staff said would clearly surpass the 50-person gathering limit set by the province.

The Downtown Kelowna Association represents all businesses and commercial property owners in the downtown core of Kelowna.

Staff say they hope the market returns in 2021.

2:02 Odd wave or Ogopogo? Calgary resident records ‘weird waves’ on Okanagan Lake Odd wave or Ogopogo? Calgary resident records ‘weird waves’ on Okanagan Lake