DNA match leads to Oshawa man’s arrest in October 2019 break and enter: Northumberland OPP

A DNA match has led to the arrest of a suspect in a residential break and enter nearly a year ago.

According to Northumberland OPP, on Oct. 22, 2019, a suspect or suspects forced open the back door of a Short Street residence in Hamilton Township and entered the residence sometime between 5 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Once inside, they allegedly stole Canadian mint coins from 1995 and 1998 along with Vietnamese currency, jewellery, cameras and various other items.

OPP say on the date of the break and enter police seized articles that were located at the scene. Those articles were sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, where a DNA match was obtained.

On Wednesday, the OPP’s community street crime unit located a suspect.

Alan James Brown, 39, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000, breaking into and entering a dwelling house with intent to commit an indictable offence, and mischief under $5,000.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Dec. 16.