Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Free transit on election day in the South Okanagan-Similkameen region

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
BC Transit has announced all transit services will be free in the Okanagan-Similkameen transit system on election day.
BC Transit has announced all transit services will be free in the Okanagan-Similkameen transit system on election day. Global News

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton and BC Transit have announced there will be free transit services on Oct. 24.

The free services will be part of election day, and all scheduled routes in the region will be available all day, free of charge.

“We work with our local government partners for what promotions they want to run. In this case, we’ve been working with the RDOS to provide free transit,” said Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit’s communication manager.

“We encourage people to get out there and vote.”

Read more: B.C. election: Some voters may receive mail-in ballots too late, says Elections BC

The free transit service is also being offered in many other communities and regions throughout the province, including Fort St. John, Williams Lake, Prince Rupert, Prince George, Port Alberni, the Comox Valley and Victoria.

Story continues below advertisement

For more information on routes or schedules in the South Okanagan and Similkameen, click here.

Click to play video 'Global BC political panel: Wins and losses from B.C. Leaders debate' Global BC political panel: Wins and losses from B.C. Leaders debate
Global BC political panel: Wins and losses from B.C. Leaders debate

 

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
pentictonBC electionBC election 2020Election Dayrdoscity of pentictonBC Transitregional district of okanagan similkameenOkanagan SimilkameenFree Transit
Flyers
More weekly flyers