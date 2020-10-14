Free transit on election day in the South Okanagan-Similkameen region

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the City of Penticton and BC Transit have announced there will be free transit services on Oct. 24.

The free services will be part of election day, and all scheduled routes in the region will be available all day, free of charge.

“We work with our local government partners for what promotions they want to run. In this case, we’ve been working with the RDOS to provide free transit,” said Jonathon Dyck, BC Transit’s communication manager.

“We encourage people to get out there and vote.”

The free transit service is also being offered in many other communities and regions throughout the province, including Fort St. John, Williams Lake, Prince Rupert, Prince George, Port Alberni, the Comox Valley and Victoria.

