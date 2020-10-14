Vernon’s military monument to be decommissioned

Send this page to someone via email

A long-standing military monument is set to be decommissioned for a future revitalization project, according to the City of Vernon.

It’s the first step of a project that will honour members of the British Columbia Dragoons (BCD).

“On October 17, at the request of the BCD, the monument located in Linear Park on 25th Avenue will be decommissioned,” city staff wrote in a release.

“The regiment will remove and store the monument’s brass plaques in anticipation of a new structure being erected in a prominent and accessible location within the community.”

The concrete structure will also be removed with the brass plaques.

“The British Columbia Dragoons have a proud history in the Vernon area, dating to the establishment of a squadron of the Canadian Mounted Rifles in 1908,” said Lt-Col. Kevin Mead, the British Columbia Dragoons’ commanding officer.

“As we move to revitalize the Vernon monument, we look forward to continuing this legacy of cooperation and friendship with the City of Vernon and her citizens.”

The current monument was constructed in 1996 as a tribute to all past and present members of the B.C. Dragoons.

Currently, 120 members are serving with the BCD, according to the city.

The location and the timing of construction for the new monument has not yet been announced, however, the city has said it plans to build the new monument in a more “prominent and accessible location.”

