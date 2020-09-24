Low-water rescue: Person safely led from culvert near downtown Vernon

Send this page to someone via email

A group effort was needed in rescuing a person inside a culvert near downtown Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Vernon, several emergency response agencies were involved in the low-water rescue along the 3400 block of 35th Avenue.

The city said Vernon Fire Rescue, police, city utilities, bylaw compliance and BC Ambulance were all on scene following a report of an individual who entered a culvert and did not come back out.

The culvert is located along Lower BX Creek, with crews arriving there around 2:40 p.m.

The city said the area was closed to traffic so crews could survey the creek and underground storm sewer system.

City utilities staff used a camera that helped emergency responders find the individual, who was safely led out of the culvert and out of the creek.

The city said the person was assessed by BC Ambulance, and that police are investigating the incident.

