Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Employees of ex-senator Don Meredith to be compensated $498K for harassment, abuse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 11:27 am
Don Meredith seen during an interview in Toronto, on March 16, 2017.
Don Meredith seen during an interview in Toronto, on March 16, 2017. Colin Perkel/CP

OTTAWA — The Senate of Canada will pay nearly half a million dollars in compensation to nine employees of a now-resigned senator who say they suffered harassment, including sexual harassment, on the job.

The decision today to award $498,000 in compensation plus legal fees comes more than a year after a Senate investigation found a pattern of inappropriate behaviour by then-senator Don Meredith.

Read more: Senate agrees to compensate harassment victims of ex-senator Don Meredith

That included demeaning, belittling and humiliating staff members as well as kissing, touching and intimidation that created what the Senate ethics investigator described as a “poisoned work environment.”

But it was only this summer that a former Quebec appeals court judge was brought in to look at potential compensation for the employees following complaints about a lack of recognition of their suffering.

Click to play video 'Don Meredith’s lawyer says disgraced senator ‘entitled’ to pension' Don Meredith’s lawyer says disgraced senator ‘entitled’ to pension
Don Meredith’s lawyer says disgraced senator ‘entitled’ to pension

The Senate says the compensation amount announced this morning was based on Justice Louise Otis’s recommendations.

Meredith, who was first appointed to the Senate by prime minister Stephen Harper in 2010, resigned from the upper chamber in 2017.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
