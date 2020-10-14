Menu

Canada

Loneliness continues to harm Canadians’ mental health amid coronavirus: report

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Why you feel lonely, explained' Why you feel lonely, explained
WATCH: Why you feel lonely, explained

A new report on the mental health of Canadian workers suggests loneliness is worse for many people than the fear of dying from COVID-19.

Morneau Shepell’s overall mental health index for September was down 10.2 points from its pre-2020 benchmark. The reading in August was down 11.2 points from the benchmark, while July was down 10.4 points.

Read more: For some, working from home can cause ‘loneliness, isolation and depressive symptoms’

While the financial impact of the pandemic and getting ill with COVID-19 were the most prevalent concerns, people who identified loneliness as a concern had the lowest mental health score at minus 25.8.

That was even lower than the score of minus 17.7 for those who cited a fear of dying from COVID-19 as a worry.

Click to play video 'How can you deal with loneliness during self-isolation?' How can you deal with loneliness during self-isolation?
How can you deal with loneliness during self-isolation?

Morneau Shepell’s latest monthly report on its mental health index is based on online responses collected Aug. 21 to 30, before the recent surge of COVID cases.

The polling industry’s professional body says online surveys cannot be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Mental Healthcoronavirus canadacoronavirus cases canadacovid canadaAngus Reidmental health canadamental health Coronaviruscoronavirus lonelinessmental health covidcovid loneliness
