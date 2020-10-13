Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after Etobicoke crash, police investigating

Toronto police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injures after a crash in Etobicoke Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.
Police said there were reports a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a collision.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.
