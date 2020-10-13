Motorcyclist taken to trauma centre after Etobicoke crash, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a motorcyclist suffered serious injures after a crash in Etobicoke Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and Dixon Road shortly before 7:30 p.m.

Police said there were reports a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a collision.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man in his 30s to a trauma centre.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Dixon Rd & Islington Ave

– police o/s investigating

– injured motorcyclist at hospital

ROAD CLOSURE: N/B Islington Ave at Dixon Rd, S/B Islington Ave closed between St. Andrews Blvd to Dixon Rd

– expect delays

– consider alternate routes#GO1946477

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 14, 2020

