Comments

Canada

3rd victim of head-on Mississauga collision dies in hospital

By Ryan Rocca Global News
An aerial photo of a fatal two-car collision on McLaughlin Road South in Mississauga.
An aerial photo of a fatal two-car collision on McLaughlin Road South in Mississauga. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a third victim has died in hospital after a two-car, head-on crash in Mississauga last week.

The collision involving a Honda Civic and Mercedes Benz happened around 7 a.m. on Thursday in the area of Mclaughlin Road and Highway 407.

A 19-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Honda and a 64-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Merecdes were pronounced dead at the scene.

2 dead, 6 others injured in Mississauga car crash

Six others were taken to hospital.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said a third victim, a 64-year-old man who was a passenger in the Mercedes, died in hospital on Saturday.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate the crash and added that anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

