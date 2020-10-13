CMHA safe beds facility in Peterborough reopening after August fire

Send this page to someone via email

A Canadian Mental Health Association safe beds facility in Peterborough is reopening Tuesday following a fire in mid-August.

According to the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch, the facility on Paddock Wood is reopening with assessment appointments for safe beds for community members who may require support.

The CMHA says safe beds provide a safe and supportive environment in a residential home setting for individuals living in Peterborough, Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland counties. A short-term stay (typically three to five days) is available to those 16 years of age and older, regardless of gender.

On Aug. 15, a fire tore through the building in the city’s north end, forcing a number of mental health services and programs to be halted or suspended. The branch serves the city and county of Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and the counties of Haliburton and Northumberland.

The branch says since the fire, staff and community partners have “worked diligently” to restore the building in order to continue to deliver support services safely.

Staff have now returned to the facility. Starting Tuesday, the crisis intervention services team will be scheduling safe beds assessment appointments.

To ensure the safety and well-being of clients, as well as the practicality and effectiveness of COVID-19 protocols, safe beds intake will be limited to one person per day up to a maximum of three residents at one time.

“This cautious reopening will represent both the resumption of services in the context of a pandemic as well as the inauguration of the combined crisis services and safe beds approach of service intended to enhance the therapeutic and clinical focus and outcomes of the Safe Beds program,” stated Jeff Cadence, manager of crisis intervention services.

Those interested in participating in the safe beds program are asked to call the Four County Crisis line at 705-745-6484 or toll-free at 1-866-995-9933.

