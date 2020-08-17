Menu

No injuries in fire at Canadian Mental Health Association building in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 9:36 am
No injuries in fire at CMHA HKPR building in Peterborough
No one was injured after a fire ripped through a safe bed building used by the Canadian Mental Health Association — Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge branch in Peterborough on Saturday morning.
No one was injured after a fire Saturday morning ripped through a safe bed and services building used by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Peterborough.According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 9 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire on Paddock Wood off of Armour Road in the city’s north end. Platoon chief Robert Lloyd says crews found flames on the north side of the building exterior.Three pump crews and an aerial truck were used to control the fire, Lloyd said.

Read more: Global mental health crisis looming due to coronavirus pandemic, UN warns

The building is used by the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch which serves the City and County of Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and the counties of Haliburton and Northumberland.According to Jack Veitch, manager of community engagement and education, all staff and clients who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.All clients are currently being housed at a nearby motel.

Veitch said the fire caused several programs to be temporarily halted, including the Four County Crisis Line. Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Veitch said the line was currently inoperable as the fire damaged phone lines and the power supply to the building.

As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, he said the crisis phone line services had all resumed but at a “reduced capacity.”

“While some lines are now available, callers may potentially face a busy signal when calling in,” he said.

“We are currently unable to receive voicemails due to damage to the system. We ask those that experience this busy signal to hang up, wait a short while and try calling again. For those in need of immediate support we ask you contact the previously listed supports or access your local emergency room.”

The following phone numbers are also available for those looking for immediate mental health support:

  • Kids Help Phone 800-668-6868
  • Telecare Peterborough 705-745-2273
  • Durham Distress Centre 905-430-2522
Veitch said programs and services will resume at normally scheduled hours at the branch’s three office locations Monday morning.Damage to the building is pegged at $300,000.Lloyd said the cause of the blaze was determined to be accidental from the discarding of smoking materials.
