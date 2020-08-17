No injuries in fire at Canadian Mental Health Association building in Peterborough

Read more: Global mental health crisis looming due to coronavirus pandemic, UN warnsThe building is used by the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch which serves the City and County of Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and the counties of Haliburton and Northumberland.According to Jack Veitch, manager of community engagement and education, all staff and clients who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.All clients are currently being housed at a nearby motel.
Veitch said the fire caused several programs to be temporarily halted, including the Four County Crisis Line. Around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Veitch said the line was currently inoperable as the fire damaged phone lines and the power supply to the building.
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, he said the crisis phone line services had all resumed but at a “reduced capacity.”
“While some lines are now available, callers may potentially face a busy signal when calling in,” he said.
“We are currently unable to receive voicemails due to damage to the system. We ask those that experience this busy signal to hang up, wait a short while and try calling again. For those in need of immediate support we ask you contact the previously listed supports or access your local emergency room.”
The following phone numbers are also available for those looking for immediate mental health support:
- Kids Help Phone 800-668-6868
- Telecare Peterborough 705-745-2273
- Durham Distress Centre 905-430-2522
