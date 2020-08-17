No injuries in fire at Canadian Mental Health Association building in Peterborough

No one was injured after a fire Saturday morning ripped through a safe bed and services building used by the Canadian Mental Health Association in Peterborough.According to Peterborough Fire Services, around 9 a.m., crews were called to a structure fire on Paddock Wood off of Armour Road in the city’s north end. Platoon chief Robert Lloyd says crews found flames on the north side of the building exterior.Three pump crews and an aerial truck were used to control the fire, Lloyd said.

The building is used by the CMHA’s Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge branch which serves the City and County of Peterborough, the City of Kawartha Lakes and the counties of Haliburton and Northumberland.According to Jack Veitch, manager of community engagement and education, all staff and clients who were in the building at the time of the fire were able to get out safely.All clients are currently being housed at a nearby motel.