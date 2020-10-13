4 injured after single-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Toronto police say four people were taken to hospital, one in critical condition, after a car crash in Scarborough Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Investigators said it appears the driver lost control of the car and mounted the curb when it crashed.
The 20-year-old driver is in life-threatening condition while the other three occupants — two females and one male — suffered non life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the injured appear to be between the ages of 20 and 25 years old.
Investigators said they are looking at speed as being a possible factor but are still investigating.
