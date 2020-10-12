Menu

Canada

Toronto man dead, 2 rescued after canoe capsized at Algonquin Provincial Park lake

By Nick Westoll Global News
File photo of the entrance of Algonquin Provincial Park.
File photo of the entrance of Algonquin Provincial Park. Global News

A 32-year-old Toronto man has died and two others were rescued after their canoe capsized in an Algonquin Provincial Park late on Saturday.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a statement on Monday that the incident happened at around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday at Opeongo Lake, which is located in the centre of the park.

It came as part of a larger group trip that was due to paddle across the lake and camp for the night.

Trending Stories

The statement said the three came upon rough water and their canoe overturned. Two men were pulled to shore safely, but Toronto resident Xing Lin was subsequently pulled from the water unconscious.

Police said CPR was attempted, but Lin later died in hospital.

Officers noted Lin was wearing a lifejacket at the time of the incident. Police said Lin’s death isn’t being treated as suspicious as of Monday and that a post-mortem examination has been ordered.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceAlgonquin ParkAlgonquin Provincial ParkOpeongo LakeXing Lin
