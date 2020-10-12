Menu

Crime

Toronto police investigating violent threats made against mosque

By Nick Westoll Global News
Click to play video 'Downtown Toronto mosque receives several violent messages' Downtown Toronto mosque receives several violent messages
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Police are investigating several violent emails sent to a downtown mosque as a hate crime. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Toronto police say they’re investigating threats made to a local mosque over the weekend.

Const. Edward Parks says officers were contacted about a “suspicious incident” on Saturday.

He says no arrests have been made and no suspect information is available.

Read more: Windows broken at downtown Toronto mosque in 6th reported incident within 3 months

The police confirmation came after a national Muslim organization shared an excerpt from violent messages it said the mosque received on Saturday.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims did not identify the specific mosque for fear it would make it the target of further threats.

It said the messages included the threat to “do a Christ church all over again,” referring to the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019 in which a gunman killed 51 people.

