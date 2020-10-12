Man in his 40s, senior die from COVID-19 Thanksgiving Monday with 77 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials have identified the 33rd and 34th deaths in the province due to COVID-19.

One is a previously announced case, a woman more than 100 years old from Winnipeg linked to the Parkview Place outbreak.

The other is a man in his 40s from Winnipeg.

There are also 77 new cases of the virus identified as of 9:30 a.m. bringing the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,655.

Monday’s data show:

5 cases in the Interlake–Eastern health region

5 cases in the Northern health region

2 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

9 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

56 cases in the Winnipeg health region

There are also 1,131 active cases and 1,490 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Right now, there are 25 people in hospital and four people in intensive care.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.3 per cent.

A total of 1,871 tests were completed Sunday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 210,902.

Testing for COVID-19 is available Thanksgiving Monday at community testing sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk, Eriksdale, Powerview–Pine Falls, Winkler, Steinbach and Portage la Prairie.

Additional possible exposures have been identified at the Shaughnessy Park School at 1641 Manitoba Ave. in Winnipeg from Sept. 29 to Oct. 5.

Based on the public health investigation, the province says the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low and the infection was not believed to be acquired at school.

Those identified as close contacts will be contacted by public health and provided instructions for self-isolation (quarantine). The cohort is being advised to self-monitor for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.

The chief provincial public health officer strongly encourages Manitobans to reduce the number of close contacts outside their household, and avoid closed-in or crowded spaces.