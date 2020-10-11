54 new cases of COVID-19 identified Sunday of Thanksgiving long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Health Officials have identified 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of Sunday morning.

That brings the total number of cases in Manitoba to 2,578.

Today’s cases are:

5 in the Interlake–Eastern health region

2 in the Prairie Mountain Health region

7 in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

40 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 1,063 active known cases and 1,483 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

Right now there are 24 people in hospital and four people in intensive care, while the number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 32.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.1 per cent.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,969 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February to 208,703.

With Thanksgiving this weekend, public health officials want to remind Manitobans that residents of personal care homes are very vulnerable to COVID-19 and are cautioning people from visiting.

Public health officials are warning about additional possible exposures at the following schools:

Bird’s Hill School at 3950 Raleigh St. in East St Paul on Sept. 30, and Oct. 1 and 2. The province says based on the public health investigation, the risk of this exposure was assessed to be low and the infection was not believed to be acquired at school.

École Heritage Immersion at 433 Rue Sabourin in St-Pierre-Jolys on Sept. 29 and 30. Based on the public health investigation, officials say the infection is not believed to be acquired at school.

North Memorial School at 410 Sixth Avenue N.E. in Portage la Prairie on Sept. 28, 29 and 30 and Oct. 1, 2 and 5. Based on the public health investigation, the infection is not believed to be acquired at school.

The public is also being advised of possible exposure at Fit For Less gym at 1399 McPhillips St. in Winnipeg on Oct. 2 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. and Oct. 3 from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m.

Testing for COVID-19 is available on Thanksgiving Monday at community testing sites in Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk, Eriksdale, Powerview–Pine Falls, Winkler, Steinbach and Portage la Prairie.