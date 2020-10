Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have launched an investigation after two people were found dead in a home in the city’s east end.

Police tweeted just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday that officers were called to a home on Tragina Avenue South and that the major crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Hamilton Police are investigating the death of a male and female at a home on Tragina Ave S in #HamOnt. Major Crime is investigating. It is early in the investigation and more details will be released when available. — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) October 12, 2020

Police have not released any further details surrounding the identities of the victims or the cause of death.

