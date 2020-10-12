Coronavirus outbreak declared at Western University residence after 4 students test positive

Send this page to someone via email

A novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared in a residence at Western University, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Sunday night.

Officials say four residents of London Hall have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been asked to self-isolate.

In a statement, the university says it has moved some close contacts to a quarantine location and is notifying students living in London Hall.

“We are delivering them meals, and our staff are in regular contact to ensure students are well supported,” said Chris Alleyne, associate vice-president of Western’s housing and ancillary services.

The health unit says it has been following up with close contacts to make sure they get tested and go into quarantine.

“This outbreak highlights the need to limit close contact to only those within your dorm room, maintain two metres physical distance, wear a mask and stay home or in your suite if you feel unwell,” says Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the MLHU.

On Sunday, 20 new COVID-19 cases were reported in London and Middlesex, the largest single-day increase since April 16 when 24 cases were reported.

Health unit data shows that five of Sunday’s new cases are 19 years old or younger, while eight are in their 20s.

It’s unclear whether the four cases associated with London Hall’s outbreak were counted in Sunday’s daily case count.

At least 70 reported cases have been linked to Western University students.

That tally, issued a week ago, is likely higher now, but the health unit says it will not be issuing an updated figure for now.

