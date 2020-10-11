Menu

Canada

A ‘dam’ positive story: Beaver rescued from storm drain in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 11, 2020 5:34 pm
A beaver in Calgary needed help out of a storm drain on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
A beaver in Calgary needed help out of a storm drain on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Courtesy: Const. Chris Martin

It was beaver fever in Calgary on Sunday, as city crews, police and even a surfer worked together to rescue one of Canada’s most famous rodents from a storm drain.

Someone near Harvie Passage on the Bow River saw that the creature needed help and called police at 11:40 a.m.

Read more: Cute alert: Orphaned baby beaver thrives in Calgary care

Officers arrived at 12:10 p.m. and received help from City of Calgary Water Services to undo bolts on the grate above the drain.

Calgary Police Service Const. Chris Martin and his partner removed the grate with assistance from city staff and a person “who was surfing in the passage.”

Story continues below advertisement

After being stuck for “at least a few hours” or possibly overnight, the beaver was freed at 2 p.m., Martin said.

Read more: ‘Regretful of its decision’: Cougar gets stuck up tree in Cochrane wolfdog enclosure

In his nine years with CPS, Martin hasn’t encountered something quite like this before.

“It is the first beaver I’ve ever rescued but it’s a nice change of pace, and my partner and I are glad we could help it out,” he said in a statement to Global News.

Calgary Police ServiceBow RiverHarvie PassageCalgary beaverBeaver Rescuebeaver rescue Calgarybeaver storm drain rescueCalgary beaver rescueCalgary police rescue beaver
