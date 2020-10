Send this page to someone via email

Police in Stratford, Ont., say two adults are in hospital in critical condition following a fire.

Officials say the fire happened shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday on Downie Street.

Two children from the home are safe and being cared for, police say.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.

— More to come

