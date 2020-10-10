Menu

Health

Trump no longer considered ‘transmission risk’ in spreading coronavirus, doctor says

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 9:29 pm
Click to play video 'Trump hosts large crowd at White House following COVID-19 hospitalization' Trump hosts large crowd at White House following COVID-19 hospitalization
WATCH ABOVE: Trump hosts large crowd at White House following COVID-19 hospitalization

U.S. President Donald Trump “is no longer considered a transmission risk” in spreading the novel coronavirus to others, according to a statement from his doctor.

In a letter Saturday, the president’s personal doctor Sean P. Conley said that Trump met the CDC criteria for the “safe discontinuation of isolation,” and that he was not able to infect others with COVID-19 according to current standards.

“Now at day 10 from symptom onset fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus.”

More to come…

