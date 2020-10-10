Prince Albert, Sask., police investigating suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was found inside a residence Saturday.

Police say the body was discovered at a home on the 1700 block of 14th Street West.

Officers arrived to the scene at around 1 a.m. and located the man who was pronounced dead.

Police say the death is being investigated as suspicious.

The Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service are assisting with the investigation.

