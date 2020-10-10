Menu

Prince Albert, Sask., police investigating suspicious death

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 2:56 pm
Prince Albert Police Service is investigating a suspicious death.
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man who was found inside a residence Saturday.

Police say the body was discovered at a home on the 1700 block of 14th Street West.

Read more: Gang activity among root causes of recent violent crime: Prince Albert police chief

Officers arrived to the scene at around 1 a.m. and located the man who was pronounced dead.

Police say the death is being investigated as suspicious.

Read more: Man found dead in Prince Albert, Sask., after report of gunshots

The Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Identification Section of the Prince Albert Police Service are assisting with the investigation.

