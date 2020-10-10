Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada strikes new deal to buy Transat at fraction of original price

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2020 2:50 pm
An Air Canada Airbus A319 jet (C-GBIP) waits to taxi across an active runway at Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, October 5, 2020.
An Air Canada Airbus A319 jet (C-GBIP) waits to taxi across an active runway at Vancouver International Airport, Richmond, B.C. on Monday, October 5, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Air Canada is still looking to take Transat AT under its wing despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has rocked the airline industry, but it will pay far less than originally expected.

The two companies have agreed on revised terms that would see Air Canada pay $5 a share for the parent company of Air Transat, compared to the $18 per share originally pledged in its takeover bid.

Read more: Coronavirus: Air Transat revenues drop by 99%, with 2,000 layoffs expected

That brings the total price of the takeover to $190 million, down from $720 million previously.

Air Canada says in a news release that the pandemic has had a devastating effect on the aviation industry and the value of airlines and their assets, but it still wants to proceed with the acquisition.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The deal could be concluded in early 2021 if it is approved by Transat AT shareholders and regulators in Canada and the European Union.

The European Commission’s antitrust body, which is investigating the proposed merger, has not indicated whether it would give the green light.

Click to play video 'Air Canada in exclusive talks to takeover Air Transat' Air Canada in exclusive talks to takeover Air Transat
Air Canada in exclusive talks to takeover Air Transat

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Air Canadaairlinesair transatTransat ATair canada transat purchaseair canda transat deal
Flyers
More weekly flyers