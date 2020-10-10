Edmonton’s west Valley Line LRT project gets ‘final step’ of approval from province

Send this page to someone via email

The west Valley Line LRT is set to begin construction in 2021, according to one Edmonton councillor, after the province found “only a few concerns” through an official review of the project.

Minister of Transportation Ric McIver released an official letter to Mayor Don Iveson on social media Friday that said despite some concerns, the province is ready to “execute the West Valley Line LRT Funding Agreement immediately.”

In the letter, McIver said the concerns are around “technical considerations around light-rail purchases and future integrations with the Southwest Valley Line.”

1:45 A behind-the-scenes look at the Valley Line LRT project A behind-the-scenes look at the Valley Line LRT project

However, he added the provincial government knows the city is “working on solutions to mitigate both risks,” and the funding agreement should go forward if the City of Edmonton is wiling to work with the province to outline those solutions.

Story continues below advertisement

.@YourAlberta has completed its reviews of LRT projects in #YYC & #YEG While @takeETSalert West Valley Line review outlined a few concerns w/ the project we will work w/ @CityofEdmonton to actively fix outstanding issues & expect to execute funding agreement very soon

1/3 #AbLeg pic.twitter.com/3VGADVkFn7 — Ric McIver (@RicMcIver) October 9, 2020

On Friday, Coun. Andrew Knack also shared the letter on his social media and said it was “big news.”

“While the provincial and federal funding had already been announced, this was the final step required for the provincial government,” Knack said.

“Construction of the Valley Line West LRT will begin in 2021!” Tweet This

The west Valley Line LRT is the second stage of the project, a 27 km line that will operate between Mill Woods in southeast Edmonton and Lewis Farms in west Edmonton.

Read more: Tawatinâ Bridge deck completion marks another milestone for Edmonton Valley Line LRT

Story continues below advertisement

According to recent estimates from the city, the west portion of the line will take five to six years to complete.

The city started construction on the southeast part of the Valley Line in spring 2016. That portion of the line is expected to open in 2021.