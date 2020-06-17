Valley Line LRT extension from downtown Edmonton to Mill Woods further behind schedule: city report

Construction on the Valley Line LRT has fallen further behind schedule, according to a new report from the City of Edmonton.
During the first quarter of the year, the schedule performance for the Valley Line LRT expansion to southeast Edmonton was rated at 66 per cent, according to the project’s performance summary.
This is compared to a 69 per cent schedule performance in the previous quarter.
The schedule performance measures the project’s schedule efficiency and should be at 100 per for an on-time completion.
The report states there is an increased risk to achieving key milestones in the project agreement.
According to the report, the impacts on the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic were minimal, but it also noted further detailing of the pandemic’s affect will be evaluated for the Q2 report.
The LRT extension from downtown to Mill Woods was originally scheduled to be finished in December 2020. However, the completion timeline was pushed back last year to sometime in 2021. A specific date was not given.
The Q1 performance summary noted the project remains on budget.
Global News has reached out to TransEd, the company behind Stage 1 of the Valley Line LRT project, for an updated timeline for completion of the project and will update this story if a response is received.
Comments