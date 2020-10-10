Moncton’s Igloo Beverage Room shuts down, employee positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The Igloo Beverage Room in Moncton posted on Facebook on Friday night that it is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Facebook post said the pub, located on 300 Elmwood Dr., found out Friday morning that a kitchen employee, not directly involved in food preparation was diagnosed during a routine hospital visit.

The post says the person had no symptoms.

“We made the necessary decision to close the business immediately and sanitize all areas,” the post read.

It also said all employees are being tested as directed by health authorities.

