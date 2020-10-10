Menu

Moncton’s Igloo Beverage Room shuts down, employee positive for COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 10, 2020 11:42 am
The Igloo Beverage Room in Moncton said it is closing doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
The Igloo Beverage Room in Moncton said it is closing doors temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Igloo Beverage Room / Facebook

The Igloo Beverage Room in Moncton posted on Facebook on Friday night that it is closing temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Facebook post said the pub, located on 300 Elmwood Dr., found out Friday morning that a kitchen employee, not directly involved in food preparation was diagnosed during a routine hospital visit.

Read more: N.B. reports 13 new cases on Friday, moves Campbellton and Moncton back to orange phase

The post says the person had no symptoms.

Trending Stories

“We made the necessary decision to close the business immediately and sanitize all areas,” the post read.

It also said all employees are being tested as directed by health authorities.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to bring pandemic under control, Dr. Tam says' Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to bring pandemic under control, Dr. Tam says
Coronavirus: Canadians must reduce contacts to bring pandemic under control, Dr. Tam says
