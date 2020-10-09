Unattended candle cause of house fire in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

An unattended candle has been deemed the cause of a house fire in Saskatoon’s Caswell Hill neighbourhood on Friday.

A 911 call reported the blaze in the 600 block of Avenue F North at around 9:05 a.m.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department said they arrived to find the exterior of the two-storey residential structure in flames.

The occupants of the house had evacuated after being warned by the smoke alarm, according to a press release.

Firefighters advanced a hose line to apply water to the exterior fire and remained on scene to ensure total extinguishment, the department said.

A fire investigator concluded an unattended candle was left in a main-floor bedroom.

The fire department said damage is estimated at roughly $250,000.

