Mask mandate in effect at SHA facilities in Saskatoon due to increased COVID-19 activity

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has implemented a mask mandate at its Saskatoon facilities due to increased COVID-19 activity in the area.

All patients, visitors, and health care providers will have to wear a mask within an SHA facility or home. The mandate applies even if people can maintain a two-metre physical distance, visiting outside on SHA property or in non-clinical areas.

Patients may be granted exemptions as directed by a health-care provider, said the SHA in a press release.

The SHA issued the alert Friday evening citing increased cases of COVID-19 in the City of Saskatoon.

The mask mandate applies to all SHA facilities within the city including Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital, Royal University Hospital, Saskatoon City Hospital, care homes, health offices and centres.

All other screening protocols remain in place, and visitation access has not changed at this time, added the SHA in its press release.

As of Friday, there are 139 active cases in Saskatchewan, 33 of which are in Saskatoon.

A full list of SHA facilities in Saskatoon can be found here.

