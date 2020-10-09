University of Lethbridge named second-best primarily-undergraduate school by Maclean’s

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Llethbridge is celebrating a big milestone, having achieved its highest-ever position in Maclean’s Magazine’s annual university rankings report — placing second overall in the primarily undergraduate category.

“When we’re setting our internal goals and our objectives, we don’t do that with the goal of achieving metrics — Maclean’s metrics — rather we look to our faculty, our staff, our students and we create a vision for ourselves, and then we work really hard to achieve it,” said vice-provost Dr. Michelle Helstein.

The university has moved up three spots from its fifth place ranking from a year ago.

Dr. Mike Mahon, president of the university said in a statement the school strives to “provide the best student experience, academic experience and research experience for our community of learners and teachers.”

“We believe we offer the best option in the country and one of the best experiences in the world,” he said.

At the heart of the rating boost was the university’s focus on investing in its students and pushing boundaries of research across the board.

The U of L also ranked second of 19 schools in medical and science grants received.

“Our success in medical and science grants is consistently among the best in the country in our category and includes many professors who are world-leaders in their research areas,” Dr. Robert Wood, vice-president of research said in a statement.

Another key area is the school’s standing when it comes to committing funding to student services.

“Seeing how highly the university ranked in terms of student services, I think is reflected in what we’ve been seeing here at the university, especially now with COVID-19 and not everyone being able to access campus,” said students’ union president Jonathan Diaz.

“I think the university has done a great job of still providing that high level of service.”