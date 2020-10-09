RMCP: man fleeing officer flips car, escapes in downtown Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP are searching for a man who fled police and allegedly caused a hit and run collision involving five vehicles.

“On October 8, 2020 just after 6:30 p.m., a front line Kelowna RCMP officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black Chevrolet Malibu on Harvey Avenue,” Corpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy wrote in a release.

“The suspect vehicle failed to stop for the officer and fled onto Water Street.”

Police said the black sedan escaped in a ‘dangerous manner’ which caused the officer to not pursue.

“The suspect vehicle collided with a Ford F150 pickup truck at the intersection of Bertram Street and Leon Avenue,” said Noseworthy.

“The force of the impact caused the Malibu to further collide with several parked vehicles and a light standard.”

The suspect then fled on foot.

“This driver unnecessarily put everyone in the area at risk with his dangerous behaviour,” said Noseworthy.

“Looking at the amount of damage caused to the vehicles involved, it is extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured or even killed in this collision.”

No one was seriously injured in the crash.

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to come forward with dash camera footage or video surveillance footage of the area which shows the suspect vehicle prior to the crash, during the crash, or captures the suspect fleeing on foot.

Witnesses to this hit-and-run crash who have not yet spoken to police are asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-250-762-3300.

