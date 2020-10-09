BC SPCA warns against feeding pets Thanksgiving food

Send this page to someone via email

Thanksgiving dinner is a time for the family to come together and share a beautiful meal.

But the BC SPCA wants to remind people not to include your furry family members in the meals.

Many Thanksgiving foods can be harmful for pets, according to the SPCA.

Here are some foods that should not be given to pets:

Turkey skin – Fatty foods like turkey skin are difficult for dogs to digest, which can cause pancreatitis.

Alcohol – Alcohol can cause intoxication, lack of co-ordination, poor breathing, abnormal acidity and potentially even a coma or death.

Cooked bones – When it comes to bones, the danger is that cooked bones can easily splinter when chewed by your dog or cat; the splinters can cause damage when chewed and/or swallowed.

Corn on the cob – The cob can get lodged in the small intestine, and if it’s not removed surgically, can prove fatal to your dog.

Garlic – Garlic is related to onions, which are both toxic for dogs.

Mushrooms – The wrong mushroom can be fatal to humans as well as your pet.

Onions and chives – These contain disulfides and sulfoxides (thiosulphate), both of which can cause anemia and damage red blood cells.

Chocolate – Chocolate is toxic to dogs. Xylitol, an artificial sweetener sometimes used in baking, is also toxic to pets. Try to avoid using this sweetener in your Thanksgiving cooking.

Yeast dough – This can cause problems for pets, including painful gas and potentially dangerous bloating.

Additionally, the BC SPCA wants to remind people to secure their trash so animals and pets can’t find it.

