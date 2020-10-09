Menu

Canada

Conservatives accuse government of rushing assisted dying legislation

By Staff The Canadian Press
FILE: Medical aid in dying was legalized in Quebec in 2014 and then across Canada in June 2016.
FILE: Medical aid in dying was legalized in Quebec in 2014 and then across Canada in June 2016. Getty Images

Conservatives are accusing the Trudeau government of rushing recklessly to make it easier for intolerably suffering Canadians to receive medical help to end their lives.

The Liberal government last week introduced a bill that would amend the law on medical assistance in dying to bring it into compliance with a Quebec court ruling last fall.

Read more: Tory MPs will get free vote on conversion therapy, assisted dying bills: O’Toole

That ruling struck down a provision in the law that restricted access to assisted dying to those whose natural death is reasonably foreseeable.

During debate on the bill, Conservative MP Michael Cooper said the government should have appealed the ruling rather than trying to rush legislation through Parliament to meet a court-imposed deadline of Dec. 18.

He also criticized the government for going further than the ruling required to ease some restrictions on eligibility for an assisted death.

Bloc Quebecois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe questioned whether the Conservatives are being pressured to oppose the bill by faith-based lobby groups — a charge Cooper denied.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
