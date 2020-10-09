Coronavirus: 2 more resolved cases for Peterborough area; health unit COVID tracker live

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus and two new resolved cases on Friday.

The overall case count holds steady at 131 with 125 resolved — up from 123 reported on Thursday.

That leaves four active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Also on Friday, the health unit announced its online COVID tracker tool was live which allows for monitoring of COVID-19 cases, outbreaks and related statistics for the Peterborough area. Data will be updated around 5 p.m. daily, the health unit says.

On Wednesday, the health unit declared an outbreak at Adam Scott Collegiate and Vocational Institute. On Thursday Trent University stated one case for the health unit was connected to its student community.

Story continues below advertisement

An institutional outbreak also remains in effect at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough after a second employee tested positive last month.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The health unit has reported two deaths related to COVID-19 complications since the pandemic was declared in March. Both deaths occurred in April.

3:24 Coronavirus: Canada now at 160,535 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 9,319 deaths Coronavirus: Canada now at 160,535 total confirmed cases of COVID-19, 9,319 deaths

The health unit also reported more than 31,700 people have been tested for the virus to date — an additional 200 since Thursday’s update.

The drive-thru testing centre at East Gate Memorial Park shifted to appointment-only mode on Friday. To book a time slot at the East Gate Memorial Park test centre, visit the online booking tool.

Testing for symptomatic people also continues at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s COVID-19 assessment centre daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

Story continues below advertisement