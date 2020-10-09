London dad seriously injured after argument over teen boy’s comments to daughter escalates

London police say a 15-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after a man was seriously injured following an incident over the weekend involving a family out walking in the middle of the day.

According to police, a man was out walking with his wife and two daughters on Dundas Street near Adelaide Street just before 11 a.m. Sunday when a teenage boy said something to one of the daughters.

Police say the family and the boy, who was not known to them at all before this incident, got into an argument about the comments and the teenager pulled out a knife.

The father was assaulted with the weapon and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. When Global News asked police if he was stabbed or slashed, police only said that the man “was not stabbed.”

The suspect fled the scene heading eastbound on foot after 911 was called. While officers were unable to find him in the immediate area, police say he has since been identified and was arrested on Wednesday.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, failing to comply and carrying a concealed weapon.

He remains in custody with a court date scheduled for Oct. 16.