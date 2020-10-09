Coronavirus: 4 new resolved cases for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge district

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday and four more resolved cases.

The overall number of cases for the health unit remains at 246 while there are now 223 resolved cases — up from 219 reported on Wednesday — which is approximately 90 per cent of the cases.

The City of Kawartha Lakes reported two more resolved cases while one each were reported in Northumberland County and Haliburton County.

That leaves just three active cases for the health unit — one in each region.

City of Kawartha Lakes

The municipality’s total remains at 183. Two of the four resolved cases were in the municipality.

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 11 cases have required hospitalized care. There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19, including 28 residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the spring.

To get tested for COVID-19, book an appointment at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay by calling 705-328-6217. The centre runs weekdays 9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Northumberland County

The county maintains 45 cases on Friday with 43 cases now resolved. Three patients have required hospitalized care and there has been one death related to COVID-19.

In Cobourg, Northumberland Hill Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre is by-appointment-only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To book an appointment, call 905-377-7783.

The assessment centre in Campbellford is open Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To book an appointment call 705-395-1801. For days the assessment centre is not available, contact the health unit at 1-866-888-4577, ext. 5020.

Haliburton County

The county’s case total remains at 18 with 17 resolved cases as of Friday. One case required hospitalized care. The county has not had a death related to COVID-19.

To book an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call the community assessment centre at 705-457-1212 (press 6) during regular business hours or Telehealth Ontario at 1-866-797-0000.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

Three in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Wednesday)

Six in Northumberland County (up from 5 reported on Wednesday)

Three in Haliburton County (unchanged since Wednesday)

The health unit is not reporting any outbreaks and notes all of its data is 25 hours behind real-time data.

