Class cancelled at Regina’s Winston Knoll Collegiate following COVID-19 case

Winston Knoll Collegiate in Regina cancelled all afternoon classes on Friday after a staff member at the high school tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Regina Public Schools (RPS) says they were notified of the confirmed COVID-19 case from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) at around 11 a.m.

The person who tested positive for the virus was last at school on Tuesday, Oct. 6, says RPS.

The school division decided to cancel classes on Friday as a safety precaution.

“Putting safety first, a decision has been made to cancel all classes this afternoon,” said the RPS in a press release.

“Accommodations will be made for families who are unable to pick up their students.”

Parents and families will be contacted with further information by the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 12, said RPS. At this time it’s unknown when the school will reopen.

Students and staff who were in close contact with the infected person will be contacted by the SHA.

Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 is asked to contact 811 to arrange for testing.

