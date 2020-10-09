Kingston police introduce new member of K9 unit, Bask

Send this page to someone via email

Following the unexpected death of longtime service dog Zeus earlier this week, Kingston police introduced a new member of the K9 unit Friday.

Bask, also known as K9-8, was born this past May, in Poland. He is a Dutch shepherd and Belgium Malinois mix and received extensive training at Highland K9 in North Carolina, according to Kingston police.

“Although Zeus has left incredibly large paw prints to fill we are excited in welcoming this newest addition to our Kingston Police family and look forward to the continued success of the canine unit program,” a Kingston police press release said.

Const. Jeff Dickson, who was also Zeus’s handler, spent four weeks training with Bask in the United States, and the duo have since continued their training in Canada.

Bask is trained in tracking, article searches, apprehension and handler protection, building searches and drug detection.