Comments

Health

New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 12:42 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 linked to travel “outside Atlantic bubble”' Coronavirus: New Brunswick reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 2 linked to travel “outside Atlantic bubble”
WATCH: New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, two of which she said were related to travel “outside the Atlantic bubble.”

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell to provide an update on the coronavirus in the province, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, 19 people tested positive for the virus in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home in Moncton.

Read more: N.B. to make masks mandatory in indoor public places, 3 new COVID-19 cases reported

Friday morning, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed by a high school in northeastern New Brunswick.

The principal of Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton said in a Facebook post the board is working with public health officials to identify any other students or staff who may have had contact with the person.

Michael O’Toole said his school, which is just across the border from Quebec, is temporarily closed to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

Read more: COVID-19 case reported at high school in Campbellton as N.B. numbers climb

In addition, the New Brunswick government announced that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places, effective Friday.

There are a total of 24 active cases in the province, with three people hospitalized and one in intensive care.

The Friday provincial update will be livestreamed here.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.B. makes masks mandatory in indoor public settings' Coronavirus: N.B. makes masks mandatory in indoor public settings
Coronavirus: N.B. makes masks mandatory in indoor public settings
