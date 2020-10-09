New Brunswick to provide COVID-19 update on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs will be joined by chief of health Dr. Jennifer Russell to provide an update on the coronavirus in the province, on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, 19 people tested positive for the virus in an outbreak at the Notre-Dame Manor special-care home in Moncton.

Friday morning, a case of COVID-19 was confirmed by a high school in northeastern New Brunswick.

The principal of Sugarloaf High School in Campbellton said in a Facebook post the board is working with public health officials to identify any other students or staff who may have had contact with the person.



Michael O’Toole said his school, which is just across the border from Quebec, is temporarily closed to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

In addition, the New Brunswick government announced that masks will become mandatory in most indoor public places, effective Friday.

There are a total of 24 active cases in the province, with three people hospitalized and one in intensive care.

The Friday provincial update will be livestreamed here.

