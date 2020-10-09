Menu

Crime

Patient charged after spitting on 2 nurses at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 11:47 am
A patient has been charged with assault following an incident at Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday.
One person faces assault charges following an incident at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police were called to the hospital to investigate a reported assault in which a patient allegedly spat on two nurses in the emergency department.

Read more: COVID-19: When is spitting seen as assault? Lawyer weighs in after Kelowna man charged

The patient was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, police said.

The individual was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Police say the name of the accused is not being released at this time.

Lindsay COVID-19 drive-thru test centre remains busy
