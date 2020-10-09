Patient charged after spitting on 2 nurses at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person faces assault charges following an incident at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Friday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Police were called to the hospital to investigate a reported assault in which a patient allegedly spat on two nurses in the emergency department.

The patient was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, police said.

The individual was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay at a later date.

Police say the name of the accused is not being released at this time.

