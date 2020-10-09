Eggs from Hilly Acres Farm recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Send this page to someone via email

A recall has been issued Friday for eggs from Hilly Acres Farm due to possible salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products were distributed across Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

“This recall was triggered by the company test results,” the CFIA stated in a food recall warning.

The items being recalled include Farmer John Eyking, Eyking Delite, Compliments and Nova Eggs. The full list of products can be found here.

The CFIA says all code dates between Sept. 2 and Oct. 31 found on the listed products are being recalled.

The agency also noted that it’s conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Story continues below advertisement

0:24 Bagged salads may contain salmonella Bagged salads may contain salmonella

“If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

The CFIA says consumers or businesses that have the products should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

In the meantime, the agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea to more serious issues, including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.