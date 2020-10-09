What’s open and closed in Ottawa on Thanksgiving Monday 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Curious about what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 12, in Ottawa? We have you covered.

Whatever you’re doing this holiday weekend, Ottawa Public Health advises staying within your household bubble whenever possible, plus one or two essential contacts.

Food and drink

While most grocery stores are closed on Oct. 12, a handful are keeping their doors open.

The Loblaws stores on Rideau Street and on Isabella Street in the Glebe are both open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Metro on Bank Street in the Glebe is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne Park is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

All regular LCBO stores are closed but some convenience outlets might still be open.

All Beer Stores in Ottawa will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

Shopping

Most of Ottawa’s malls, including St. Laurent Shopping Centre, Place D’Orleans, Bayshore Shopping Centre and Tanger Outlets, will be closed to the public. The downtown Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Some drug stores, like Shoppers and Rexall, are open, but it depends on the location. Contact a specific store to double-check its holiday hours.

Swimming and recreation

A number of indoor and wading pools in Ottawa will be open, but swimming hours at indoor pools must be reserved in advance and wading pools carry 30-minute time limits.

Some weight and cardio rooms at Ottawa recreation centres will be open with modified hours on Oct. 12. Check the city’s website for the latest updates.

You can also find a full list of the National Capital Commission’s beaches and parkways open for walking and cycling here.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown corporation’s pilot program to open up its parkways in Ottawa to pedestrians and cyclists on weekends will end after the coming weekend, though the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, the Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway and the Queen Elizabeth Driveway will all be closed off to motor vehicles on Thanksgiving Monday as well.

4:48 No Thanksgiving, but we still have to go to school? Answering your children’s COVID-19 questions No Thanksgiving, but we still have to go to school? Answering your children’s COVID-19 questions

Tourism and entertainment

Municipal museums, art galleries and theatres will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the Canada Science and Technology Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will both be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Admission to each of Ottawa’s national museums requires booking an advanced ticket and time slot.

The National Gallery of Canada will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the places to catch a movie on Thanksgiving Monday are:

all Cineplex locations in Ottawa

Landmark Cinemas in Orleans and Kanata

the Mayfair Theatre

the ByTowne Cinema

Cine Starz, in both the St. Laurent Shopping Centre and Place d’Orleans

Transit and parking

Buses and light-rail transit will operate according to a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Confederation Line LRT will run from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Note that the north-south Trillium Line remains closed for construction work related to Stage 2 LRT.

Trillium Line replacement buses will operate from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Para Transpo will operate according to holiday service.

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Thanksgiving Monday.

Free parking will be available at City Hall from Oct. 9 at 6 p.m. until Oct. 13 at 6 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Catherine Kitts faces crash course as new Cumberland councillor

Garbage and recycling

There will be no curbside garbage, green bin and recycling pickup on Thanksgiving Monday, though garbage pickups in multi-residential complexes will be unaffected.

All curbside pickups will be delayed by one day, as will recycling, green bin and bulky item pickups in multi-residential buildings.

The Trail Road Waste Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

5:30 Make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers Make the most of your Thanksgiving leftovers

Ottawa Public Health (OPH)

For anyone in need of a coronavirus test:

the Moodie Care Clinic will be open during regular hours, from 9 a.m until 3:30 p.m.

the Heron Care Clinic will be open during regular hours, from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

the Brewer Assessment Centre will be open during regular hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer will be open during regular hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

the COVID-19 Drive-thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road will be closed on Oct. 12

The supervised injection site and associated program office at 179 Clarence St. will be closed. The site’s mobile van will operate from 5 p.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPH Information Centre will be closed for general calls, but the COVID-19 phone line at 613-580-6744 will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.

Also closed on Oct. 12:

the Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics

dental clinics

OPH’s baby helpline and phone support for breastfeeding parents will not be available.

Other city services

Ottawa’s city-run child care centres will be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.

All Ottawa Public Library branches will also be closed.

Residents can still call 311 for urgent matters that require the city’s immediate attention.

3:36 Thanksgiving and Indigenous traditions Thanksgiving and Indigenous traditions