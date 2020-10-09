Suspicious fire damages local grocery store in Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A commercial building in Montreal’s Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough suffered minor damages following a suspicious fire overnight.

The incident occurred at around 2:55 a.m. Friday on Oglivy Avenue at the corner of Querbes Avenue.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Veronique Comtois, the fire is being treated as criminal.

“Accelerant was found onsite,” Comtois said. “No one was injured and no suspects have been arrested.”

READ MORE: Police investigate after man burned while allegedly breaking into vacant Montreal North building

The grocery store’s doors were damaged in the fire, according to police.

The case was handed over to the Montreal police’s arson squad for further investigation.

Investigators will work to determine the exact causes and circumstances surrounding the event.

Story continues below advertisement