What’s open and closed for Thanksgiving 2020 in Winnipeg

While everyone in southern Manitoba will be able to avoid digging out from a snowstorm for Thanksgiving 2020, there are some closures to keep in mind for the long weekend.
Errands:
- all City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
- most provincial offices will be closed
- garbage and recycling collection will take place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open
- help line 311 will be available 24/7
- Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls
- most grocery and big box stores will run on limited hours
- Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed
Recreation:
The following indoor pools will be open on Monday.
- Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Attractions:
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: closed
- Manitoba Museum: closed
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Children’s Museum: closed
