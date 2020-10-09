Menu

What’s open and closed for Thanksgiving 2020 in Winnipeg

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted October 9, 2020 8:13 am
Here's a look at what's open and closed for Thanksgiving in Winnipeg.
While everyone in southern Manitoba will be able to avoid digging out from a snowstorm for Thanksgiving 2020, there are some closures to keep in mind for the long weekend.

Errands:

  • all City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed
  • most provincial offices will be closed
  • garbage and recycling collection will take place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open
  • help line 311 will be available 24/7
  • Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls
  • most grocery and big box stores will run on limited hours
  • Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed

Recreation:

The following indoor pools will be open on Monday.

  • Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attractions:

  • Canadian Museum for Human Rights: closed
  • Manitoba Museum: closed
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Children’s Museum: closed

