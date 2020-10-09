What’s open and closed for Thanksgiving 2020 in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

While everyone in southern Manitoba will be able to avoid digging out from a snowstorm for Thanksgiving 2020, there are some closures to keep in mind for the long weekend.

Errands:

all City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed

most provincial offices will be closed

garbage and recycling collection will take place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail, post offices operated by private companies may be open

help line 311 will be available 24/7

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open, other depots will be closed

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

some amenities, such as movie theatres, will be open at malls

most grocery and big box stores will run on limited hours

Manitoba Liquor Marts will be closed

Recreation:

The following indoor pools will be open on Monday.

Pan Am Pool will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool — 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex — 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Attractions:

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: closed

Manitoba Museum: closed

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: closed