Hamilton’s airport runway modernization completed to accommodate larger aircraft

The second phase of an airfield rehabilitation project has been completed at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, according to staff.

The job was part of a $38.89 million, four-year joint venture from Transport Canada and airport operator TradePort International to add taxiways and lighting systems among other assets to improve safety and compatibility for wide-body aircraft.

“These projects will improve the efficiency, and accommodate the increasing use of larger wide-body aircraft for domestic and long-haul traffic,” director of business development Dina Carlucci told Global News.

Staff at Hamilton International Airport say recent runway upgrades were completed in stages to allow for 24/7 operations to continue during construction. John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport

With a $100-million DHL depot, and Amazon’s 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre on the way the airport is targeting about $2.1B in economic activity annually.

The current rehabilitation and modernization project is being completed in phases to minimize closures and interruption to existing 24/7 operations.

KF Aerospace, FedEx, UPS and Cargojet also have projects in the development area which boasts 551 hectares of land contributing to the city’s Airport Employment Growth District (AEGD) initiative to create a new employment community.

The airport’s primary runway (12-30) is one of Southern Ontario’s longest at 3,050 metres. The airport is Canada’s fourth-largest cargo airport (after Toronto, Vancouver and Montréal), and is Canada’s largest overnight express cargo airport.

The 2nd phase of our Airfield Rehabilitation & Modernization project in 2020 has officially concluded! With an anticipated record peak season for cargo approaching, we are thrilled that our runway is ready to further facilitate the movement of people & goods to/from #HamOnt 📦🧳 pic.twitter.com/asuZDBC8iK — Hamilton International Airport (YHM) (@flyyhm) October 7, 2020

