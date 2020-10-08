Menu

Economy

Hamilton’s airport runway modernization completed to accommodate larger aircraft

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 7:52 pm
A rehabilitated runway at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport is part of a $38.89 million modernization project.
The second phase of an airfield rehabilitation project has been completed at John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, according to staff.

The job was part of a $38.89 million, four-year joint venture from Transport Canada and airport operator TradePort International to add taxiways and lighting systems among other assets to improve safety and compatibility for wide-body aircraft.

Read more: Mount Hope and Stoney Creek key to Amazon’s Hamilton facility, according to city

“These projects will improve the efficiency, and accommodate the increasing use of larger wide-body aircraft for domestic and long-haul traffic,” director of business development Dina Carlucci told Global News.

Staff at Hamilton International Airport say recent runway upgrades were completed in stages to allow for 24/7 operations to continue during construction.
With a $100-million DHL depot, and Amazon’s 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre on the way the airport is targeting about $2.1B in economic activity annually.

The current rehabilitation and modernization project is being completed in phases to minimize closures and interruption to existing 24/7 operations.

KF Aerospace, FedEx, UPS and Cargojet also have projects in the development area which boasts 551 hectares of land contributing to the city’s Airport Employment Growth District (AEGD) initiative to create a new employment community.

Read more: DHL to invest $100M in Hamilton airport facility expansion

The airport’s primary runway (12-30) is one of Southern Ontario’s longest at 3,050 metres. The airport is Canada’s fourth-largest cargo airport (after Toronto, Vancouver and Montréal), and is Canada’s largest overnight express cargo airport.

