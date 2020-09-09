Mount Hope and Stoney Creek key to Amazon’s Hamilton facility, according to city

Send this page to someone via email

Mount Hope and Stoney Creek will be key when Amazon completes its 855,000 square-foot fulfillment centre set to open in 2021, according to the city of Hamilton.

Amazon Canada announced the building of the facility and delivery station in Hamilton with the expectation of 1,500 new jobs when construction of both is complete.

In a release on Wednesday, the city said the main piece will be the fulfillment centre in Mount Hope adjacent to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport, where workers are expected to work alongside Amazon robotics to pick, pack and ship small items.

Stoney Creek will be the home of a new 50,000-square-foot delivery station which will be the “last mile” of the delivery process which will ship books, electronics and toys.

In the release, the city said the announcement was a “prime opportunity” to develop and promote the region’s Airport Employment Growth District (AEGD) as a North American gateway hub for logistics, distribution and goods movement.

“I am pleased that this significant investment will create 1,500 full-time jobs for the people of Hamilton,” Mayor Fred Eisenberger said.

“This is the beginning of a strong partnership with Amazon Canada and I look forward to our continued collaboration in the future.”

Hamilton’s AEGD, part of Hamilton’s economic development action plan, is expected to advance 551 hectares of “employment land” in the hopes of creating a major business park to integrate with the international airport.

The new facility will be Amazon’s ninth in Ontario and its 15th fulfillment centre in Canada.

