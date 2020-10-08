Nova Scotia Liberal leadership race gets third candidate, former health minister

Send this page to someone via email

A third member of Nova Scotia’s Liberal cabinet has resigned to enter the race to succeed Stephen McNeil as party leader and premier.

Randy Delorey launched his campaign Thursday in a Facebook video after resigning as health minister.

Before being moved to the high-profile health portfolio, Delorey previously served as environment minister and as finance minister.

Delorey, who represents the riding of Antigonish, was first elected to the legislature in 2013 and was re-elected in 2017.

He joins former minister of labour and advanced education Labi Kousoulis and former minister of lands and forestry Iain Rankin as the only candidates currently in the leadership contest.

Candidates have until Friday to enter the race, with a new leader set to be chosen Feb. 6.