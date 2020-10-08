Menu

Sports

COVID-19 outbreak forces 2nd Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team to suspend activities

By Staff The Canadian Press
A file photo of Samuel Hlavaj, player of Sherbrooke Phoenix for the 2019-20 of the QMJHL. The team has suspended activities for 14 days after a COVID-19 outbreak. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
A file photo of Samuel Hlavaj, player of Sherbrooke Phoenix for the 2019-20 of the QMJHL. The team has suspended activities for 14 days after a COVID-19 outbreak. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Ghyslain Bergeron/The Canadian Press

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) has a team dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests for the second-time this week.

The Sherbrooke Phoenix announced Thursday that eight members of their organization have tested positive.

Read more: QMJHL’s Blainville-Boisbriand Armada has 18 positive coronavirus tests

The announcement comes one day after the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada announced they have 18 positive cases. The Phoenix and the Armada played twice last weekend as the QMJHL opened its season.

All Phoenix team activities are suspended and players and staff will be in isolation for 14 days.

Read more: QMJHL facing serious coronavirus challenges after new restrictions, positive test

Ten QMJHL games were postponed Wednesday, including four involving Sherbrooke over the next two weeks.

The QMJHL also has had to react to an announcement prohibiting sport in COVID-19 hot zones in the Montreal and Quebec areas, affecting the Armada and Quebec Remparts.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to have opened play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they hope to start in December.

QMJHL teams are playing solely within their divisions, meaning the six Maritime clubs remain in the Atlantic bubble.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaQMJHLSherbrooke PhoenixRed ZoneQuebec Major Junior Hockey Leagueteam sports
