Iconic Alberta grain elevator receives historic designation in Spruce Grove

The oft-recognized and photographed Alberta Wheat Pool grain elevator in Spruce Grove has been designated a provincial historic resource.

The wooden structure has been part of the region’s skyline for generations. It was built in 1958.

It was decommissioned in 1995 and, like so many other grain elevators across the province, was set for demolition until it was purchased by the Spruce Grove & District Agricultural Heritage Society. It has since become a tourist attraction and venue for events like fairs and farmers markets.

The society worked hard to secure the historic designation.

“I’m really proud of our members for their passion and dedication over the years,” president Rick Lee said. Tweet This

Having a provincial historic resource designation means a building is protected from demolition or changes to its historic character. Owners of such buildings are also eligible for government heritage grants to complete conservation work.

The MLA for the area, Searle Turton, said it’s one of the last wooden grain elevators west of Edmonton.

“I want to thank all of them, as well as our volunteers, for making the Spruce Grove Grain Elevator such an important part of our community.”

The Alberta Wheat Pool was an agricultural co-operative created in 1923 to marketing the wheat produced by its members.

“Farmers have a long history in our province,” Minister of Culture Leela Sharon Aheer said.

“For generations, grain elevators standing tall against the blue prairie skies have been a symbol of Alberta’s rich agricultural history. Tweet This

“The Alberta Wheat Pool grain elevator in Spruce Grove reminds us of the contributions of farmers, past and present, and how they contribute to our quality of life.”