Crime

Police in Lindsay investigate graffiti on Catholic elementary school

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2020 12:19 pm
Police in Lindsay are investigating a rash of graffiti found on an Catholic elementary school.
Police in Lindsay are investigating a series of mischief incidents at a Catholic elementary school in the town.

Police say sometime during the night of Sept. 28 and early morning of Sept. 29 and again between Tuesday night and early Wednesday of this week, suspects spray-painted vulgar graffiti and swear words on the doors, windows and walls of St. John Paul II Elementary School.

The school is located on Orchard Park Road. Officers on Wednesday canvassed door-to-door in the neighbourhood looking for potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police service at 705-324-5252 and request to speak with an officer or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

