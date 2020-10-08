Police in Lindsay investigate graffiti on Catholic elementary school

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating a series of mischief incidents at a Catholic elementary school in the town.

Police say sometime during the night of Sept. 28 and early morning of Sept. 29 and again between Tuesday night and early Wednesday of this week, suspects spray-painted vulgar graffiti and swear words on the doors, windows and walls of St. John Paul II Elementary School.

The school is located on Orchard Park Road. Officers on Wednesday canvassed door-to-door in the neighbourhood looking for potential witnesses.

KLPS is canvassing the neighbourhood surrounding @StJP2pvnc St. John Paul II in Lindsay after vandals spray painted the school last night. Please contact police or @khcrimestoppers if you have information about this needless crime. @KLPSCSO @PVNCCDSB pic.twitter.com/bg7MZReUC8 — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) October 7, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to call the police service at 705-324-5252 and request to speak with an officer or provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.